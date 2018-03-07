Nomads of the sky head north

Hundreds of raptors and other migratory birds have crossed the Strait of Gibraltar over the past few days, making the best of the south westerly winds as they head north for the summer at the start of the annual migration season.

On Sunday morning alone, GONHS said its members counted over 1,000 black kites, over 100 short-toed eagles, two sparrowhawks, six Egyptian vultures and a light phase booted eagle and several flocks of black storks numbering 65 birds in total.

So far there have been no reports of birds having to be rescued.

However Vincent Robba, who runs the raptor rehabilitation unit for GONHS, expects that this will not remain the case for long.

Each year Mr Robba and his team care for many birds suffering from exhaustion or wounds after being attacked by gulls, bringing them back to good health and enabling them to continue on their journey.

Photo by David Parody

