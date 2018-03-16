New audio system for WWII tunnels

Minister for the Environment Dr John Cortes launched a new multi-language audio tour system in the World War II tunnels yesterday morning.

He was accompanied by the Upper Rock Manager Dylan Sheriff and Chief Executive of the Ministry for Environment Dr Liesl Torres.

The audio tour is available in six languages, Dutch, English, French, German, Polish and Spanish.

Mr Sheriff explained that it is hoped that the new technology will allow for more visitors to the historic tourist attraction.

Advertisement

“I have very little to say other than it gives me great pleasure to be able to officially inaugurate this new system that will guide our tourists and our visitors,” said Dr Cortes.

“Sadly not many people come from the Gibraltar resident’s community so it would be nice to use this to promote it. So that people can enjoy this really fascinating part of our heritage,” he added.

In the future if the need for more language is identified then they will be added by just upgrading the system and without having to replace it, said Mr Sheriff.

A professional translation company in the UK translated the copy for the Government and local qualified historians prepared the script that was translated.

Previously people were given guided tours of the site, “we used to employ foreigners to conduct the tours in different languages,” said Mr Sheriff.

“The good thing about this is that we can employ locals to be able to do the tours. It is just a question of the guide accompanying the visitors with their selected language on the audio player,” he added.

Dr Cortes said: “We have been able to incorporate this new system thanks to the professional work of SRS to allow a greater number of people to enjoy it using the different languages,”

He also noted that the new multi-language audio tour system is just one of the things the department is doing to improve the overall experiences on Gibraltar’s history and heritage within the Upper Rock for visitors and residents alike.

Advertisement