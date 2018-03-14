Nautilus Project works with Algeciras school on beach clean-up

The Nautilus Project, a local non-governmental organisation that raises awareness of the marine environment, joined A-level science students from Colegio La Inmaculada for a beach clean-up at El Rinconcillo in Algeciras last weekend.

It is the second time The Nautilus Project (TNP) spend time with students from the school. Earlier this year they delivered a power point presentation on the dangers of plastics in oceans.

The school contacted TNP late last year “as they’d been following our work with great interest on social media,” said Melanie Soiza-Stagnetto, the group’s spokeswoman.

“More collaborations are in discussion for the months to come,” Mrs Soiza-Stagnetto told the Chronicle.

Advertisement

The clean-up at the weekend was part of research the students are doing in microplastic and their findings will be presented at a science fair in Jerez, later this year.

“It was an absolute privilege for TNP to form part of such a great research project,” Mrs Soiza-Stagnetto said.

Colegio La Inmaculada is not the only school The Nautilus Project are presenting to or working with.

“PuertoBlanco Bilingual School in Algeciras also contacted us whereby an interactive, visual presentation ensued for their six year old pupils. Sotogrande International School followed suit in February and we received invitations to visit both reception and year 4 groups,” said Mrs Soiza-Stagnetto.

The project expect that more collaborations will happen over the next few months as they go international, with invites to Science Fairs and similar events.

“TNP’s objective is to protect and preserve Gibraltar’s marine coastline by raising awareness through local initiatives,” said Mrs Soiza-Stagnetto.

“One of these dangers i.e. plastic pollution is a global problem and TNP is fully committed to raising the concern abroad. Consequently, the team will endeavour to accommodate all the invitations been received from outside Gibraltar,” she added.

Advertisement