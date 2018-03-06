Local teams set for CyberCenturion finals

The three Gibraltar teams competing in the CyberCenturion finals are set to leave for London tomorrow.

The finals are being hosted in the IET Headquarters in London.

This is the first time that one school has managed to get three teams into the finals.

The all girls’ team is also the first of its kind to ever reach these finals.

The teams are being accompanied by two teachers from Bayside Comprehensive School.

All three teams secured their place in the top ten of the qualifying rounds out of 500 registered teams.

Bayside School won this competition two years ago and are hoping to repeat this feat.

According to a Gibraltar Government statement, EY Accountants have very generously purchased individulised hoodies and laptop satchels for all members of the teams.

Gibtelecom and Rockolo have and will continue to provide technical support to facilitate teams in training and developing their skills using online resources.

The teams have been preparing for the finals by undergoing specialist training that has been provided by the security team at GVC Holdings as well as Hedgehog Security.

“There is no doubt that this support from the private sector plays a huge part in the teams’ successes so far,” the statement read.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis will both be in attendance at IET headquarters supporting the teams on Thursday.

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said: “Education in Gibraltar is widening its reach more than ever before, and engaging with the private sector to ensure the young Gibraltarians excel in as many disciplines as possible.”

“Cyber Security is vitally important in many areas today and of particular interest in some of Gibraltar’s most rapidly growing sectors.”

“I am tremendously pleased to see the success of our teams, and wish them every success in the finals.”

