Licudi to introduce Gibraltar lecture at Oxford Literary Festival

The Minister for Tourism, Gilbert Licudi ,will once again introduce the Gibraltar Lecture at this year’s FT Weekend Oxford Literary Festival on Saturday 17th March.

The lecture is being delivered by barrister and television presenter Baroness Helena Kennedy, who will talk about her life and her passion for human rights.

Baroness Kennedy is one of Britain’s best-known lawyers and has dedicated her professional life to giving a voice to those who have least power and to championing civil liberties.

Her writing has ranged across issues such as medical negligence, terrorism and the rights of children, whilst her broadcast work has included the BBC’s Heart of the Matter and After Dark.

Baroness Kennedy has been a Labour peer in the House of Lords since 1997 and has held many distinguished positions including Chancellor of Oxford Brookes University, chair of the British Council and chair of the Human Genetics Commission.

She is currently chair of JUSTICE, the human rights organisation, and principal of Mansfield College, Oxford.

The Lecture is sponsored by the Gibunco Group of companies and is part of the yearly activities carried out to promote the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival.

The Gibraltar Government sponsors the green room for the Festival at Oxford.

Baroness Kennedy has accepted an invitation to take part in this year’s Festival in Gibraltar, being held from 15th to 18th November.

Mr Licudi said: “We’re already looking forward to another excellent Festival in Gibraltar in November.”

“I’m looking forward to listening to Baroness Kennedy and we’re delighted that she has agreed to visit Gibraltar later this year.”

We’re grateful to the Gibunco Group for their commitment to the Festival and their support at Oxford and Blenheim with the Gibraltar Lectures.

“Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar believes in delivering quality events throughout the year, not only for our residents but for those who wish to visit us to enjoy these.”

“We will shortly be announcing the names of some of the participants for this year’s event and as always I’d like to thank all our sponsors and partners that help make the Festival a success.”

