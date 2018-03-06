In celebration of local performers

Mayor Kaiaine Aldorino Lopez has held a reception at the Mayor’s Parlour in celebration of Gibraltar’s performers.

Addressing all those present on the night she said part of her role as Mayor of Gibraltar was to “celebrate our community”.

“As a former dancer I can relate to some of you when it comes to performing and putting in loads if hours of training or rehearsing.”

The Mayor said she wanted to highlight the hours put in by performers whether it was through singing, dancing, drama or music. Also important she highlighted were the coaches, teachers, trainers and secretaries.

“I would like to thank you all for inspiring our community by being their role models, for sharing your talent with all of us and for entertaining and making Gibraltar’s cultural events fun and exciting.”

