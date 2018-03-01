Govt meeting with private sector pensioners proves ‘friendly and positive’

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia yesterday met with representatives of the Gibraltar Private Sector Workers and Pensioners Association (GPS-WPA).

The meeting lasted over an hour has been described in a Government statement as “friendly and positive in tone”.

The statement said there was general agreement that the measures of additional support that had been introduced had assisted hundreds of pensioners who were those most in need at the bottom end of the scale.

“It was also acknowledged that this was the only Government to have engaged with the Association in this way,” added the spokesperson.

Advertisement

“The Chief Minister explained that the Government’s 2015 manifesto commitment to provide additional support for pensioners had therefore already been complied with. The formula provided a link to average earnings through the Minimum Wage.”

It has been agreed to continue a dialogue and that the Association should set out their views in writing as the next step forward.

Advertisement