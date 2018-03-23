Gibraltar U21 will step out to historic occasion tonight

Gibraltar enters today’s match with the knowledge that no matter what the result they have already achieved beyond expectations.
A quick look at Groups 7 and Gibraltar, standing bottom of the table, has one key difference to all other occasions in which Gibraltar has participated in a UEFA qualifier group. It is the first time that Gibraltar’s points read different to the, so used to, 0. Gibraltar collected its first three points in a historic win against Macedonia in a home match away from home in Faro.
Graeme Torrilla this week collected the GBC Special Achievement award presented at the Sports Awards in recognition to their achievement. To this day the young man still admitted to being awestruck by the events. An “unbelievable feeling” was how he described the feeling after seeing himself scoring that header against Macedonia. The young man, now a fulltime footballer with Mons Calpe, rose above the 6 foot 3 Macedonia defence to header home what proved to be the winner on the day.
Unfortunately for the Under 21’s it had been a moment they would have preferred to have shared with a local crowd on local home soil. This was not to be.
Today, at 800pm the Under 21s step out onto the field, this time on home soil, and hopefully with a large crowd attending, to play their next qualifier match against Serbia.
