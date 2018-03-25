Gibraltar brings home victory with 1-0 win against Latvia

Gibraltar’s 12th man, the fans, went home overjoyed as a last minute goal from a Liam Walker freekick curled into the back of the goal to give Gibraltar victory over Latvia.
Gibraltar played their first friendly in Gibraltar since the Victoria Stadium was resurfaced. With a changed squad, under the guidance of Desi Curry, Gibraltar provided a stern performance.
With some good offensive play, and playing a high up field pressure game Latvia had few chances to score. Gibraltar United keeper Kyle Goldwyn, in his first match for the Gibraltar first team kept a clean sheet with some good saves in the few opportunities Latvia enjoyed.
Having kept pace with Latvia and counter attacking whilst also very much in with a chance to score on several occasions Gibraltar made the best of a late break in which Cabrera broke free after a Roy Chipolina clearance. Liam Walker, who received the ball after it was cut by the Latvia defence was to lose the ball only to see young TJ De Barr, in his debut force a foul close to the edge of the box.
Liam Walker stepped in to take the free kick. Curling the ball around the Latvia wall, a deflection pushed the ball away from the keeper’s reach for the solitary goal of the match.
A vociferous crowd roared to their feet as Gibraltar celebrated the goal. The match marked the return of international senior football to the Rock. With this now the interim head coach’s debut match, Gibraltar brought home victory.
A full report on the trilogy of football at the Victoria Stadium this weekend will be available in the print edition this week, including Gibraltar’s two under 21 qualifier matches against Serbia and Russia, the latter to be played on Tuesday, also at the Victoria Stadium.
Gibraltar’s 12th man, the fans, went home overjoyed as a last minute goal from a Liam Walker freekick curled into the back of the goal to give Gibraltar victory over Latvia.