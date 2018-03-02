Gib stamps mark as ‘go to’ jurisdiction for FinTech

Five companies set up in Gibraltar after attending the Rock’s first FinTech conference last year, with more international entrepreneurs continuing to show interest in the jurisdiction, according to the event’s organiser.

Nick Hughes was speaking as the second edition of the FinTech conference came to a close yesterday.

The event aims to entice crypto entrepreneurs to set up shop on the Rock.

CEOs, exchanges, start-ups and people looking to incorporate companies and invest in crypto arrived in Gibraltar for the two-day event at the Sunborn Yacht Hotel.

This year’s event attracted 270 attendees, including 110 international business representatives from countries including China, Costa Rica, Brazil, Colombia, America and Canada.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Minister for Commerce, Albert Isola, delivered welcome addresses to the business representatives at the launch of the conference, and stressed Gibraltar’s innovative nature in the field of financial services.

The conference saw a variety of speakers, both local and international deliver talks on Gibraltar’s DLT framework and updates in the world of crypto.

Mr Hughes told the Chronicle companies from Malta, China, Russia and the UK have incorporated in Gibraltar as a result of last year’s conference.

He now hopes that this week’s conference will see more entrepreneurs take an interest in the Rock.

“Gibraltar has become a real go-to jurisdiction for companies who set up FinTech businesses, so companies who are looking to be regulated and who are above board,” Mr Hughes said.

“We wanted to showcase Gibraltar as a FinTech hub and bring together these international clients where they can meet lawyers, accountants, banks, the financial services commission and the World Trade Center. They can incorporate their business while they are here.”

