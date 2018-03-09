Gib marks International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day was marked yesterday with a stall held at the Piazza organised by the Gibraltar Women’s Association.

Despite the rain the International Women’s Day awareness continued with stalls featuring representatives from the Royal Gibraltar Police, Health Promotion, Women in Business, the Gibraltar Breastfeeding Association, ‘No Means No’ and Gibraltar Samaritans.

The event was attended by the Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, who commended their efforts, and Mayor Kaiane Aldorino Lopez.

“I am so encouraged by the fact that the community is taking ownership of raising awareness of women’s issues,” Ms Sacramento told the Chronicle.

“It is a collective responsibility and awareness is gathering momentum. There is more awareness every year and that is great to see.”

Ms Sacramento also thanked the Gibraltar Women’s Association for this initiative.

“It’s great to bring the community together in this way,” she said.

The Gibraltar Women’s Association decided to celebrate the international day with a focus on unity between women.

“We wanted to start small this year to see how it goes so we contacted a few groups,” said Anne-Marie Struggles from the GWA.

“They are all good causes and next year our aim is to make this bigger and better. We will try to get more women to participate in International Women’s Day so that society appreciates what women do.”

“Women that have come round today are very happy to see women working together.”

