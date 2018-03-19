GDP officer completes ‘search adviser’ course

Gibraltar Defence Police officer, Sergeant Dina Laoudy recently attended and passed a Police Search Advisers course at the College of Policing at Ryton-on-Dunsmore, Coventry,

The 3-week course was attended by 26 delegates which represented police forces from across the United Kingdom. The course consisted of continuous knowledge checks with two final end-of-syllabus exams, which required a pass mark of 80% or above.

One exam focussed on Counter Terrorism, the other on Missing Persons.

Part of the course required students to produce a Gold standard operational order involving a Defensive Venue Search for a VIP function. The order had to include a detailed plan, sectioning all areas in categories using systematic procedures, to locate specific targets and using appropriate detection techniques.

This included identifying vulnerable points, route searches, physical reconnaissance of the areas involved, providing contingency plans and evacuation routes, using all available resources provided.

Students had just over 36 hours to successfully complete the task, which meant working late into the night to achieve the goal.

On completion of the course, Sergeant Laoudy was presented with a Police National Search Centre (PNSC) plaque by Superintendent Andy Oliver, Head of Centre to take back to Gibraltar as a symbol of the continued partnership between the PNSC and the GDP.

Sergeant Laoudy has since conducted her first defensive venue search, namely in support of the visit of the Royal Navy’s newest aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth – a testing task for any new PolSA.

