GBC poll predicts landslide win for GSLP/Liberals

The GSLP/Liberal alliance would secure a landslide win if a general election were to be called today, according to the results of a GBC poll published last night.

The broadcaster surveyed 750 people and, excluding ‘Don’t knows’, found that 62% would vote for the GSLP/Liberals, while 28% would vote for the GSD and 10% would back a party led by Marlene Hassan Nahon.

The poll, however, found that a large number of people were undecided, with 39% of overall respondents saying they did not know who they would vote for at the next election.

A similar percentage of respondents remained undecided too as to who they would prefer as Chief Minister.

Asked to pick from a list of potential candidates, 39% said they did not know.

Of those who did, however, most backed the current incumbent, with 59% of respondents saying they would want Fabian Picardo to remain in the post.

Of the remaining votes, 22% said they would want GSD Leader Keith Azopardi as Chief Minister, while 12% would opt for Ms Hassan Nahon and 7% for Liberal Party Leader and deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia.

