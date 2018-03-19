Final application filed for The Hub

An application for full planning permission for a 15-storey residential development at 5-9 Shackleton Road has been filed with the Town Planners.

The project already received outline planning permission at the Development and Planning Commission last November.

The developer, Tylee Properties Ltd, is trying to attract purchasers such as first time buyers, divorcees, returning students and non-locals who have moved to the Rock for employment.

The 150 studio apartment building, called The Hub, will be “a stepping stone for young and old who can’t get on the housing list, there is a need for developers like us with new concepts that are being used all over Europe,” said the developer.

Advertisement

The self-contained studios have fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms, shared facilities on the first floor, a reception area, TV and games room, gym, and shared laundry.

Architect Jonas Stahl from Arc Design, submitting the revised plans for full application and noted the changes that have been drafted since outline permission was granted.

Some of these changes include, revised floor plans, elevations and sections that elaborate in greater detail the proposed development.

“This includes a revised design for the termination of the building at roof level, where a ‘butterfly’ pitched roof has been introduced in an effort to provide improved visual interest and articulation,” the architect’s submission states.

“The presently existing building and storage yard currently occupy 100% of the plot with no landscaping provision.”

“The proposal aims to improve upon this by both introducing a pavement on the Shackleton Road side where currently there is no adequate space for pedestrians as well as by introducing planter elements to break up the hard landscaping where possible.”

The Aeronautical Safety report has also been filed and concludes that “no adverse effects are expected to the airport runway as a result of the proposed development.”

It also noted that the usual precautionary measures for construction would need to be adhered to.

The developer states that they have no problem providing for swift and bat boxes and are will speak to the Department of Environment regarding this.

However, due to the proximity to the airport it will raise the question of the provision of nest sites could go against the recommendations of the Aeronautical Study.

The study outlines that measures should be incorporated so reduce the attraction for birds and thereby reduce any additional threat to aircraft.

A separate application is for the proposed demolition of the existing single-storey warehouse building will be submitted in due course and a survey of the existing roof will take place with the Department of Environment prior to any demolition works taking place.

Advertisement