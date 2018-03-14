‘Dialogue yes, but nothing that dilutes sovereignty’

Gibraltar remains willing to engage constructively with Spain against the backdrop of Brexit, but will reject any proposal that results in “even the most minor dilution” of British sovereignty.

That was the Chief Minister’s response to a report on Spain and Brexit published this week by the influential Spanish think tank Real Instituto Elcano, whose principal backer is the Spanish Government.

The 30-page document explores the deep commercial and social relationship between the UK and Spain, analysing in detail the key issues that arise for that bilateral relationship as a result of Brexit.

It also includes a small section on Gibraltar, which Elcano describes as “the thorniest” but not the most important issue for Spain arising from the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

The report acknowledges that Madrid, conscious of the wider context, has adopted a constructive approach on the issue of Gibraltar.

