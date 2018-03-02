Devil’s tower Road sealed off after major rock fall

A major rock fall opposite Beach View Terraces has forced the closure of Devil’s Tower Road.

A large section of the north face of the Rock crashed down to the base of the cliff, sending dust and debris into the surrounding area.

The Royal Gibraltar Police has confirmed there have been no injuries and emergency personnel are at the scene and have sealed off the area.

“I was in my living room and I heard a very big noise,” said resident of Beach View Terraces Nicky Cumbo.

“I looked out and saw a big cloud of dust. I thought it was a plane but when I looked outside I saw all the debris.”

“Luckily no one was working there or any cars or bikes were passing.”

Video footage shot by Mr Cumbo shows a thick plume of dust billowing from the base of the cliff.

Police have urged people to stay away from the area amid concerns of further rock falls.

Residents of Beach View Terraces posted dramatic photographs on social media showing the aftermath of the rockfall, which damaged several vehicles and covered others in debris and dust.

Jared Falero took the image below and said: “I felt the building shake and the lights flickered. I looked out and all I saw was smoke for a while.”

“When it cleared, I called the police. I’m happy there’s no injuries.”

Devils Tower Road remains closed and will not be reopened until the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service deem the area safe.

The RGP is offering updates on its social media accounts.

Residents of Beach View Terraces can access the building via a fire exit adjacent to the Devils Tower Camp.

The RGP has confirmed there has been a further rock fall at the MetalRok compound on Flint Road.

