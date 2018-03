Pupils from Loreto School interviewed the Chief Minister as part of the BBC’s School Report project yesterday.

As well as preparing and asking all the questions, the pupils also arranged studio lighting in his office at No6 Convent Place and operated the TV camera.

The resulting footage will now be sent to the BBC as part of this project which involves young people aged 11 to 16 in news and current affairs and helps them to make and share their own stories.

