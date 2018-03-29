Bike rally raised over £2,000 for charity

Over £2,000 was raised for Cancer Relief Gibraltar and Asociación Alejandro Navarro from a charity bike rally held last Saturday.

Some 70 participants from local cycle clubs and officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police and Cuerpo Nacional de Policía from La Linea, Estepona and Marbella took part in the bike rally.

A strong message of ‘Unity without Barriers’ was spread at the event that started at Casemates Square.

Alejandro Navarro was a policeman, a biker and lover of extreme sports who suffered an accident that left his wheel chair bound three years ago aged 36.

Mr Navarro is tetraplegic meaning all four of his limbs and torso are either partially or totally paralysed.

However, this has not stopped Mr Navarro who continues to inspire others as a public speaker.

“Gibraltar is not only a fantastic place to visit, but it is full of wonderful and supportive people that will take action for those who need it most, so I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Mr Navarro said.

“Please do not forget me because I will not forget you and you can always count on me if you believe that I can help you with something.”

The funds raised from the bike rally were split between Mr Navarro’s charity and Cancer Relief Gibraltar who have thanked the local community for the support.

