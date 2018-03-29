Bank advises extra vigilance over Easter period

NatWest International is urging customers to be extra vigilant during the Easter holiday period warning that fraudsters tend to target certain dates such as bank holidays.

In a statement the bank advised that there have been a number of ‘smishing’ attacks this year with fraudsters using well-known brands in an attempt to trick people.

NatWest International is reminding its customers that they should under no circumstances reveal their secret security information such as full pin numbers, passwords and card reader codes in response to either text messages or telephone calls claiming to be from the Bank.

Steve Wakelin, Managing Director of Personal and Business Banking for NatWest International, said: “Please remember NatWest International will never ask its customers for their full secret security details such as a card reader code, passwords or pin numbers over the phone, so if someone is asking for this information, regardless of how genuine they sound, they are fraudsters trying to acquire confidential information.’

Bank holidays are popular periods for fraudsters because many people will be on holiday and spending more as a result.

Typical scams involve asking customers to call a fake fraud prevention number about a recent purchase which they claim has usually been made with well-known companies such as Apple, PayPal and Amazon.

NatWest International explained that it works closely with the police forces and ensures there are warnings posted whenever a smishing attack has been detected.

The bank also issues advice about fraud through the press and social media.

Customers can help fight fraud by forwarding suspicious messages to the Bank’s dedicated smishing number 0034 638 444947.

However, if customers are concerned they may have given secure information to the fraudster they should contact the bank as soon as possible on a known or published number.

