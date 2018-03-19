Airport exercise will test passenger evacuation procedures

Air Terminal staff will carry out a Training Exercise today to practice their response to an incident in which an aircraft will have a minor fire on landing.

A major aim of the exercise is to familiarise relevant staff with passenger evacuation procedures. The exercise also aims to give departments and agencies an opportunity to review and update their procedures in dealing with an immobilised aircraft.

All the organisations that operate in the direct vicinity of the Terminal including Gibraltar Air Terminal Ltd, Gibraltar Airport Fire and Rescue Service, Borders and Coastguards Agency, Gibraltar Bus Company Ltd, Gibair, AGSU, GDP and NATS Gibraltar will be participating, in coordination with RAF Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Civil Contingencies Department.

Terence Lopez, the Air Terminal Director, said: “Exercises of this nature are essential when it comes to ensuring the safety of the passengers that travel through Gibraltar Airport and it is reassuring to see the high level of coordination and interoperability that exists between all the organisations involved in our daily flight operations.”

Advertisement

Advertisement