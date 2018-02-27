Young pianist wins ‘Musician of the Year’

The thirteenth edition of the Gibraltar Festival for Young Musicians saw around 500 young people compete throughout the week in vocal, instrumental and performance sections for a place in the Gala night where the prizes and bursaries were awarded.

Adjudicator Michael Johnson selected the best of the bunch for the Gala night live performances at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.

The prize for the Best Local School Choir – the Erin Valverde Trophy was presented to the Loreto Middle School.

The overall prize – the Hassan Trophy and £500 Bursary – and 2018 Young Musician of the Year was presented to young pianist and chess player, Aditya Dhanwani.

The festival continues to grow in stature and drew praise from the adjudicator for the amount of talent he saw in spite of Gibraltar’s small size.

