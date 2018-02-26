Young Enterprise celebrates 10th anniversary

The Young Enterprise marked its 10th anniversary at the Convent highlighting ‘vital’ contributions the programme has made to a generation of local students.

The Young Enterprise is year-long initiative that gives young entrepreneurs a platform to start their own business, develop a product and present their ideas.

The event at the Convent recognised the work put in by many members of the community over the past decade. Without their help the Young Enterprise would not be able thrive as it has.

Governor Lieutenant General, Edward Davis, congratulated the Young Enterprise programme for its longevity.

Advertisement

“It is a great honour to be able to welcome you and see the various groups that have been able to make this work over the past 10 years,” Lt Gen Davis said.

He called the programme “transformative” in how it fuses different methods of education and remarked the impact the programme has on student’s confidence.

“Education can be done in many ways, it can be academic, practical, technical, ethical and moral, but what I have seen over the last couple of years with the Young Enterprise it that is fuses those together,” Lt Gen Davis said.

He added the programme is “genius in its conception” and vital to students.

The Minister for Education, John Cortes, stressed the Young Enterprise is fundamental for local students, and presented awards alongside Lt Gen Davis and YE Chairman Carlos Garcia.

“The Young Enterprise extends education beyond the traditional academic path,” Dr Cortes said.

“It is so important that we branch out to other sectors. You are only 10 years on and I’m sure you will celebrate your 20th and 25th anniversaries.”

Awards were presented to James Gaggero, Maria Antonia Brooks, Danny Gabay, Sharon Davies, Sylvana Benrimoj, Analise Benitez, Javier Diaz, Yamal Sebtaoui and Nicola Howes, for their contributions to the Young Enterprise.

There are currently eight teams competing in this year’s Young Enterprise.

Once the academic year has elapsed the teams should have a fully functional business ready to present to a panel of judges at the Gibraltar final.

The winner of the local leg of the competition will then have the opportunity to face tough competitors from across the UK at the final held in London.

However, the business doesn’t have to end there. The start-ups can continue business outside of the Young Enterprise, having used the programme as a spring board.

Advertisement