Tonight sees the official opening of the Young Art competitive exhibition at the John Mackintosh Hall. This year there are 57 entries in total. The exhibition has been judge by local television and radio personality Davina Barbara who describes herself as an art enthusiast. She judged the works last week and the winners will be announced this evening at the opening. The picture shows Mrs Barbara and CEO at Gibraltar Cultural Services Seamus Byrne. Pic: Johnny Bugeja

