Yome inspects the troops at 21-gun salute

Eddie Yome, the Commissioner of Police, was the inspecting officer at yesterday’s 21-gun royal salute at Gran Battery marking the Queen’s accession to the throne.

Mr Yome, who will shortly retire from the Royal Gibraltar Police, was accompanied by the Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel David King, as he inspected the gun battery furnished by members of the regiment’s Headquarter Company (Thomson’s Battery).

After the gun salute the Commissioner and his wife were hosted to drinks at Grand Battery House by Lt Col King.

At the reception the Commanding Officer presented Mr Yome with a polished 105mm gun shell and a framed photograph of the gun salute.

In a brief address, the Commissioner highlighted the very close bond shared by the regiment and the RGP fostered by many years of joint training, mutual respect and friendship.

