Westside ‘Super Girls’ make CyberCenturion history

Gibraltar has made CyberCenturion history with the first all-girl team to reach the UK finals since the competition began four years ago.

The ‘Super Girl’ team of Westside Comprehensive students has shown the boys they are tough competitors having secured sixth place out of over 500 teams across the UK.

Overall Gibraltar’s students have shone with three teams qualifying for the CyberCenturion National Final.

The two all-boy teams also both ranked in the top 10 and all three teams will be representing the Rock in the finals at The Institution of Engineering and Technology on March 8.

What has made reaching the finals even sweeter for the girls is they have succeeded even without needing to use a ‘wildcard’.

In a bid to attract all-girl teams the organisers of the CyberCenturion introduced a ‘wildcard’ meaning that the top girl team would be fast-tracked into the final even if they did not place in the top 10.

But the Westside girls rose to the challenge and conquered their dream of reaching the final without any fast-track. The closest competitive all-girls group came in 34th place.

