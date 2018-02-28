Teacher’s union calls on GGCA and Unite to revive Gibraltar Trades Council

In an open invitation the teacher’s union Gibraltar NASUWT is calling on the GGCA and Unite the Union to re-active the Gibraltar Trades Council.

This body has not met in over 10 years, says NASUWT President Victor Gonzalez, who in an open letter published in today’s Letter’s Page (page 6), is calling on both unions to unite as “one voice on the issues and concerns that we all share”.

Mr Gonzalez told the Chronicle that although there was no specific reason for making this move now the Gibraltar NASUWT felt the Council had been dormant for too long.

“In the most socially advanced countries trade unions have played a prominent part in their development. They all have a high level of unionised workers. The Gibraltar Trades Council would be there to voice a very powerful voice in matters that are fundamental to trade unions,” he said.

Advertisement

These issues would include: health and safety, pension for private sector workers, etc. and with all this would come societal benefits, he added.

In the letter sent yesterday, Mr Gonzalez points out that the value of having an active Gibraltar Trades Council is “unquestionable” coupled with the worth of having three main unions speaking as one.

The letter points out that they already work jointly in various forums including the Inter-Regional Trade Union Council and Cross Frontier Group.

“The Gibraltar NASUWT believes the time has come to revive the GTC. With this aim in mind, we would like to invite, through this open letter, our colleagues in both GGCA and Unite the Union to join us in a meeting with the view of re-establishing this most important council,” writes Mr Gonzalez.

The Gibraltar NASUWT hope to get a positive response from the other unions, he says.

“Although we have discussed the issue in the past nothing has been put into effect to date.”

Advertisement