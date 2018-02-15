Spanish law enforcement agencies seize 2.5 tonnes of drugs in Santa Margarita

Law enforcement agencies in La Linea have seized 2.5 tonnes of cannabis resin from a property in Santa Margarita.

Officers raided the finca and found 83 bales of drugs inside two 4×4 vehicles found in the garage.

A total of seven vehicles, all stolen, were recovered during the operation, which started when Spanish customs officers spotted smugglers unloading a clandestine shipment on a La Linea.

The smugglers were tracked by a law enforcement helicopter using night vision surveillance cameras.

Advertisement

They were followed to a large rural property on the Avenida del Burgo in Santa Margarita.

The property was subsequently raided by officers from the Guardia Civil, the Policia Nacional and the Servicio de Vigilancia Aduanera.

“This operation was part of a close, daily cooperation between the Servicio de Vigilancia Aduanera, the Policia Nacional and the Guardia Civil in the Campo de Gibraltar and, in particular, in La Linea,” the three agencies said in a joint statement.

The investigation remains open.

Advertisement