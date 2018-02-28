Severe weather set to affect Gib tomorrow and Friday

The Gibraltar Met Office has issued an ‘Early Weather Warning’ of severe weather affecting Gibraltar during tomorrow and Friday. Strong to gale force winds and heavy rainfall are expected to affect Gibraltar during these two days.

During this 48 hour period rainfall totals of up to 150mm are possible, said the Government statement yesterday.

“At the moment, exact timing for the periods of heaviest rain are uncertain, but the current indications are that Thursday morning and Friday morning are at greatest risk of prolonged heavy rain.”

During Thursday, south-westerly winds are expected to reach 30-35kt with gusts of 45-50kt during the middle of the day on Thursday. However, winds may exceed this value near high rise buildings and exposed areas, added the statement.

Advertisement

Winds are expected to ease for a time before increasing again on Friday and into the weekend although they should not be as strong.

The Government said yesterday that the general public is advised that the heavy rains may cause localised flooding in certain areas and particular care should be taken whilst driving.

Strong winds may also cause some damage and increase the risk of injury from flying debris and where possible, loose objects (such as ladders, garden furniture, wheelie bins) should be secured, as should anything else that could cause damage if dislodged by strong winds, it added.

Disruption to travel is likely to be experienced during this period.

Definitions of Trigger Criteria: Severe Gale – Sustained mean wind speed > 45 KT and/or gusts > 55 KT. Heavy rain > 50mm in a six hour period. Swell > 4metre height,

Advertisement