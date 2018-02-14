Record number of pancakes for Cancer Relief

Almost 600 pancakes were sold yesterday on Pancake Tuesday in aid of Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

The event held at Grand Battery House for the second consecutive year was the most popular in its five year history organised by the charity.

The event was again my supported by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and by 11am just over 400 pancakes prepared by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Chef Kevin Bloor had run out.

There were even takeaway orders with over 75 pancakes sold to offices and individuals throughout the morning.

Advertisement

The Chef had been up since 3.30am making the batter and flipping the pancakes. Just after 11am he was back to making more as the demand was high.