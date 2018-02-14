Advertisement

Record number of pancakes for Cancer Relief

Record number of pancakes for Cancer Relief

Almost 600 pancakes were sold yesterday on Pancake Tuesday in aid of Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

The event held at Grand Battery House for the second consecutive year was the most popular in its five year history organised by the charity.

The event was again my supported by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and by 11am just over 400 pancakes prepared by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Chef Kevin Bloor had run out.

There were even takeaway orders with over 75 pancakes sold to offices and individuals throughout the morning.

Advertisement

The Chef had been up since 3.30am making the batter and flipping the pancakes. Just after 11am he was back to making more as the demand was high.

Pancake Day 13-02-2018 Although this caused some delays everyone was happy to wait and eat their pancakes with their preferred fillings. A spokesperson for Cancer Relief said the charity was extremely grateful to everyone who supported the day. “The event seemed to be much more popular this year as there seemed to be a lot more interest. We are once again delighted with the support the community show the charity on this day and throughout the year.” A number of people, who have supported the event over the past five years, commented on how the pancakes were “nicer and nicer” with every passing year. [caption id=Pancake Day 13-02-2018 </p data-recalc-dims=

Advertisement
mm
Alice Mascarenhas
EDITOR
PROFILE

Recent Posts

Today's e-edition
GC App 1
© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle