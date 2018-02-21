Record number of entries for 2018 GIBFYM

Over 500 young musicians from the age of four to 18 will be participating in this year’s edition of the Gibraltar Festival for Young Musicians.

This figures includes all the schools entries and all the individual entries of which this year there are a record number of entries of over 250 in all different categories, solos, duets and ensembles.

The four day event organised by GAMPA will be held at the John Mackintosh Hall starting tonight.

There are entries in a wide variety of instruments including brass, strings and woodwind from both local and international entries. The festival will see more ensembles than ever in all different age groups.

Director of GAMPA Christian Santos says in an article (on page 8) that it is encouraging to see many of the local young musicians taking up these instruments as well.

“There have been years where we have not been able to have brass or woodwind sections and this year we have been able to bring these back as separate categories. I think it is developing steadily and people want to get involved.”

Today sees the entries in Musical Theatre for all ages and the juniors performers.

Tomorrow will see the School Choirs and Ensembles, Infant Schools and Middle Schools, infant, beginners and intermediate performers. Friday gives way to the graded examination pieces.

The on Saturday is the Gala Performance and award ceremony and it is at this eventy that this year’s adjudicator Michael Johnson will select the top international and local musicians who will compete for the Best International Musician and The Gibraltar Young Musician of the Year awards.

He will also invite the top three school choirs to compete for the Best School Choir Bursary and the top three ensembles to compete for the Best local ensemble bursary.

