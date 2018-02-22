Public help HM Customs in tobacco seizure

On Tuesday this week a member of the public informed HM Customs of a vehicle seen at the International Commercial Centre (ICC) with large amounts of cigarettes inside.

Customs Enforcement sent a patrol crew to the area in question, and identified and searched two Spanish registered vehicles parked at the public parking.

A total of 649 cartons of various brands of cigarettes were found and seized from these vehicles. No arrests were made and investigations are continuing.

HM Customs Gibraltar is grateful to the general public and encourages reports on any activity of this nature to be reported to 20046731 immediately.

