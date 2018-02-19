Politicians ponder abortion question, but no clear consensus

Gibraltar’s elected political parties and independents have expressed differing views on the sensitive and emotive subject of abortion and, in doing so, underlined the complexity of any discussion on such a difficult issue.

For the politicians, there was only one clear area of consensus: there must be a full and respectful public debate before any proposal to amend the current legislation.

For some politicians, there must also ultimately be a referendum on whether Gibraltar as a whole wants a change to the law.

The Chronicle sought the views of Gibraltar’s representatives in parliament after weeks of intense debate in the media and on social networks on an issue where views are often very firmly held, but also potentially divisive.

Advertisement

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Advertisement