Parody wins top prize in young art show

Perish, a painting by young artist Nathan Parody, has won the first prize in this year’s Young Art Competitive exhibition.

Nathan is a promising young artist who last summer also won the Alwani Summer Painting exhibition prize.

He was presented with The Ministry of Culture Prize of £1,000 last night by Minister for Culture Stephen Linares.

This year the exhibition was judged by local television and radio personality Davina Barbara who describes herself as a local art enthusiast.

Advertisement

The exhibition is organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services.

This year the Young Artist exhibition which officially opened last night at the John Mackintosh Hall has attracted a total of 57 works from32 artists.

This year for the first time the exhibition also includes a sculpture prize.

The second prize, the Aquagib prize of £500 was awarded to Ethan Segovia for his painting “Dying Fruit”.

The winner in School Year 9-11, Alwani Foundation Award, was won by Julian Gerada for his portrait “Smiling Through”.

The winner in School Year 12 – 13, Alwani Foundation Award, was won James Mir for another portrait “Sewn Shut”.

The first ever Arts Society Gibraltar Sculpture Award was presented to Soren Montegriffo for “The Prisoner”.

The exhibition will be open to the general public from today to Friday 9 March, weekdays from 9am to 9:30pm.

Advertisement