Pancakes raise over £6,400 for Cancer Relief

Cancer Relief Gibraltar raised over £6,400 at its fifth Pancake Day on Shrove Tuesday. But with monies still coming in the charity believes the total will not be known for some time. The total figure so far is £6, 480.

The charity has again paid tribute to the generous support of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment with the event on the day held at Grand Battery House where more than 400 pancakes were served to those who attended and to all those who ordered ‘take-away’ pancakes.

The day raised £2435 at this event alone with donations also coming from other establishments and businesses who served pancakes for Cancer Relief Gibraltar across Gibraltar.

“Cancer Relief Gibraltar’s purpose is to identify and meet the needs of patients and their families affected by cancer in Gibraltar. We try to achieve this through the many services we offer from diagnosis, through treatment and thereafter,” said Marisa Desoisa, Chairperson Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

Every week the Cancer Relief Centre supports 70 to 80 people and as the demand increases so have our costs.

“This is why fund-raising is so important to keep the good work going. We could not do this were it not for the generosity of our supporters.”

If you want to find out more about what we do, please visit our website or Facebook page www.facebook.com/Cancer ReliefGibraltar. Anyone wishing to donate online may do so by visiting “Just Giving Cancer Relief Gibraltar”.

For more information on the Cancer Relief Centre or our charity’s fund-raising group please call the Centre on 20042392 or Yvette Gomez on mobile 58008761.

