No more idling for buses

In a bid to improve air quality, buses will no longer be allowed to idle at bus terminals throughout Gibraltar.

The signs are as a result of a joint initiative between the Ministry of Infrastructure and Planning and the Department of Environment and Climate

“By stopping bus engines at their terminals between trajectories, we hope to improve air quality for everyone,” said a statement from the Government.

“Other significant benefits of not idling include a reduction in both fuel consumption and carbon emissions of the bus fleet,” the statement added.

