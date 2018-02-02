Morrisons’ Gibraltar store escapes management shake-up

Staff at Morrisons’ Gibraltar store will not be impacted by large-scale management job cuts announced by the company yesterday.

Morrisons is to axe 1,500 shop floor workers as it becomes the latest supermarket to announce large-scale job cuts.

The supermarket giant said the shake-up is part of a restructure that would see more customer service staff and fewer managers.

Under the proposals, roles such as warehouse manager are set to be culled.

But the company’s popular Gibraltar supermarket will escape the restructure.

“I can confirm the Gibraltar store is not affected,” a spokeswoman for Morrisons told the Chronicle.

Although the company is shedding 1,500 management roles, it said around 1,700 jobs would be created across its network as a result of the restructure.

