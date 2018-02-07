‘Missed a call from Papua New Guinea? Don’t call back’ – RGP

The Royal Gibraltar Police has warned of a phone scam targeting locals from numbers registered in Papua New Guinea and Samoa.

The scammers will typically call someone and quickly hang up and the RGP advise people not to call them back.

According to a police spokesman no formal complaints have been lodged, but it is suspected the calls are from a premium number.

This means people who return the call could be charged.

The spokesman added that if you are not expecting a call from these places do not reply and do not pick up the phone.

