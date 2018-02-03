Llamas praises Govt over PCC reforms

Independent MP Lawrence Llamas has congratulated the Gibraltar Government for its “sustained effort” at tackling the many significant and long-standing issues with primary healthcare.

In a statement Mr Llamas explained that “the effort the Minister for Health has made, alongside the staff at the GHA, speaks for itself in the many announcements we have heard since Mr Costa’s appointment as Minister for Health last year.”

He continued: “The latest announcement confirming the range of new measures can only be warmly welcomed and I want to take the opportunity of congratulating Mr Costa for his honest and sincere approach in the management of the GHA’s affairs, a job that will certainly have its challenges.”

“I have had the opportunity of engaging with the Minister in and out of Parliament on matters of health and have always found him to be helpful and determined to make improvements to the health system in Gibraltar, a health system that, despite the undeniable truth that there are a great many issues that need to be tackled, is no less a standard bearer in the context of publicly funded healthcare systems around the world for it.”

“It is one of the features of life in Gibraltar which we take for granted but which, in reality, we are tremendously fortunate to have.”

Mr Llamas added: “I am hopeful that the cumulative effect of these changes is the delivery of much needed improvements at the primary care stage – I am encouraged by the approach of deploying measures and then analysing their impact before designing further changes.”

“I wish the Minister well in his continuing work on the rest of the Health system.”

