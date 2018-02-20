Jeff Wood no longer GFA national head coach

Gibraltar National Coach Jeff Wood will no longer be heading the squad in its future internationals.

Just a month before Gibraltar plays its first international match on local soil since the resurfacing of the Victoria Stadium and it prepares for the Nations League which start in September the GFA have announced that Jeff Wood’s appointment as national coach has been terminated on mutual agreement.

In a statement yesterday the GFA said the Technical Director would look after National Team affairs until a permanent appointment is made in advance of the UEFA Nations League in September.

“Jeff will nonetheless remain in the GFA in a new role as Coach Education Manager. He will also assist the Technical Director as part of the GFA’s Elite Youth Development Programme which commences in March,” said the statement.

Jeff Woods position had already been questioned openly by some international players over selection procedures and results.

Recent results also saw Jeff Wood highly criticised over his decisions during matches, including the late substitutions during the Cyprus match which are understood to have been viewed with concern by GFA officials after the match.

GFA officials have indicated that no further comments will be made at the moment.

The appointment of Technical Director, Desi Curry, in the role of taking over national team affairs also comes at a time when he has been seen taking greater involvement in the youth categories.

His physical involvement including in training matches for the Under 16s have been viewed as a key factor which could see the GFA further converging the senior squad with the development policies which includes “player pathways” which hopes to see players emerging from the youth ranks into the national side in the future.

