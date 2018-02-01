GSD welcomes sewage plant announcement

The GSD has welcomed the Gibraltar Government’s announcement regarding the contract award for a sewage treatment plant.

Trevor Hammond, Shadow Minister for the environment, said: “I and my predecessor, Jaime Netto, have been pressuring Government to deliver this commitment for some years.”

“This announcement is very similar to that made by Government in 2014 with the award going to the same company, I trust that this time the project will proceed quickly and meet the 2020 deadline set.”

“I will certainly be monitoring progress and look forward to seeing the selected design, hopefully it will feature the capability to produce energy from the waste in line with the commitment by Government to achieve its target of 20% of energy from renewable sources by 2020”.

