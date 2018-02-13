GRA says ‘no’ to GSD over broadcast change

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority has rejected a GSD request to amend the broadcasting code to allow its leader, Keith Azopardi, to enjoy a right of reply to ministerial statements even though he is not a member of parliament.

The code gives the Leader of the Opposition in parliament the right to reply to ministerial statements and so-called ‘national interest’ broadcasts, something which the GSD said left Mr Azopardi, currently unelected, at a disadvantage in terms of his right to reply as party leader.

But the GRA disagreed with that position, as did other political parties and independent MPs.

“The Authority is of the view that the term ‘Leader of the Opposition’ is appropriate and correct and that…the code should not be amended,” the GRA said in a conclusion made public yesterday.

“The Authority remains of the opinion that the term the ‘Leader of the Opposition’ is the best reference for broadcasters when considering the right of reply to ministerial statements, as this is the only member specifically nominated in parliament to represent all the elected members on the opposition benches.”

