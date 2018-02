Govt welcomes HMS Queen Elizabeth to the Rock

The Gibraltar Government has said it is delighted to host HMS Queen Elizabeth at the Gibraltar port, the British flagship aircraft carrier’s first port of call outside of the United Kingdom.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is currently on a six-week deployment to undertake operational training and will arrive in Gibraltar this morning.

She will berth throughout her stay alongside at on the Western Arm of the Port, next to the cruise terminal, which is deep enough to accommodate the ship.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, along with the Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis, the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia and other local dignitaries, have been invited on board for lunch by the Captain.

During the lunch, Mr Picardo will welcome the ship and her crew to Gibraltar.

Mr Picardo said in a statement: “I and every Gibraltarian will be proud that Gibraltar is able to host HMS Queen Elizabeth at Gibraltar Port on her first stop outside of the United Kingdom.”

“Gibraltar continues to offer an important strategic advantage to the Ministry of Defence, and Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is delighted to offer whatever logistical assistance we are able to.”

“On behalf of the People of Gibraltar, I will present the Captain with a polished cross-section of a stalactite from inside the Rock of Gibraltar to serve as a permanent reminder that the Rock is the Royal Navy’s constant, unwavering and welcoming home in the Mediterranean.”

