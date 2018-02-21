Gib hosts first universities fair

Gibraltar’s first Universities Fair took place yesterday with eight UK institutions engaging with local students at the evening event.

The University of Gibraltar hosted the first biennial event that was bustling with students and parents asking questions to the various university representatives. Universities from UK have in the past taken part in the Careers Fair alongside local companies.

Students were handed prospectuses, had their questions answered and were handed further information on Gibraltar Government scholarships.

The Minister for Education, John Cortes, said this is a great way to reach out to Gibraltarian students.

Advertisement

“One of the disadvantages for students in Gibraltar going to UK is that we are a flight away so it is important for students in Gibraltar to have an opportunity to talk to people from the universities,” Dr Cortes said.

Gilbert Licudi, the Minister with responsibility of the University of Gibraltar, also attended the Fair.

The event will run biennially in turn with the Career’s Fair, with the next Universities Fair set to take place in 2020.

The Universities in attendance at yesterday’s event were the University of Leicester, Winchester, Cambridge, Central Lancashire, Lincoln, Imperial College London, the University of West of England Bristol, St Mary’s University Twickenham, and Oxford University Alumni, as well as the University of Gibraltar.

Advertisement