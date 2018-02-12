GHA confirms one flu death and highlights importance of vaccination

The majority of people admitted into St Bernard’s Hospital with influenza had not been vaccinated despite being eligible, Health Minister Neil Costa told the Chronicle, as the GHA confirmed that one flu patient had died.

The GHA said a patient diagnosed with influenza passed away recently while undergoing treatment at the Critical Care Unit at St Bernard’s.

This follows a surge in cases of winter influenza which saw some 500 people seen by emergency medical staff late last December.

A GHA spokesman told the Chronicle that the number of influenza patients is dropping from the high levels seen last year and over the month of January only 11 further cases have required treatment in St Bernard’s Hospital.

Advertisement

‘‘Nevertheless, it should be pointed out that the flu season tends to run until March and more cases may still occur, although less often, and outbreaks are also possible,” the spokesman said.

“One patient with influenza sadly passed away, despite critical care support.”

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Advertisement