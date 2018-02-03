GFA revokes domestic licence for Angels FC

The Gibraltar Football Association has revoked Angels FC’s Domestic Licence citing a breach of Squad Quotas and Home Grown Player Rules.

The decision, which was announced yesterday via the GFAs website, has obvious ramifications on the 2nd division which as of yet has not completed its 1st Round of fixtures.

Therefore, Angels FC have been removed from the Division and all of their 1st Round fixtures have been voided and the 2nd Division will now proceed as if Angels FC never took part in the league.

In a statement the Gibraltar FA said it regrets to announce that following the closure of the winter transfer window, on Wednesday 31st January at midnight, it has had to revoke Angels FC’s Domestic Licence due to a breach of Squad Quotas and Home Grown Player Rules.

“As a result, Angels FC’s Membership of the Gibraltar Football Association has been terminated with immediate effect, and the club will no longer be permitted to participate in 2017/2018 GFA Competitions or General Assemblies,” the statement read.

