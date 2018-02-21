GAMPA on school tour

The Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts (GAMPA) recently held their annual schools tour.

Principal Christian Santos and a team of teachers went to the first schools and middle schools to promote live music and hold short presentations on orchestral instruments.

“This is a great way to expose young children to music and instruments they may otherwise not encounter,” he explained.

“We try to go to the schools at least once and year and try and inspire the younger generation to get involved in music and the performing arts”

Advertisement

The schools tour is also a great way to promote the Parasol Foundation Scholarship programme offered by GAMPA, he added.

“This includes offering tuition to individual students and groups through an audition process and also to those students in financially challenging situations who would like to further their studies in music. The programme is currently offering free tuition to any student wanting to undertake classes in the Bassoon or the Oboe.”

The academy boasts of over 340 students taking music and drama classes and continues to promote these as part of their development programme.

With a staff of over 20 teachers, the academy offers classes in all instruments and acting classes for all ages including one to one tuition.

Currently the academy is the centre for the Trinity College acting and rock and pop exams and also houses the ABRSM exams for the College of further education. The tour of the schools was carried out from 29 January to 2 February.

Advertisement