Former England striker Michael Owen on the Rock

Michael Owen, one of England’s greatest ever strikers, paid his first visit to the Rock yesterday as he joined employees of locally-based gaming firm BetVictor for a lively Q&A session at the World Trade Center.

Mr Owen, who has played for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle and Manchester United as well as the England national team, called time on his career in May 2013 at the age of 33 following a season-long stint at Stoke City.

Since retiring from football he has become a successful racehorse jockey, breeder and owner.

Despite a two-hour flight delay owing to the torrent weather conditions in the UK Mr Owen, a brand ambassador for BetVictor, arrived in Gibraltar in order to meet the gaming company’s employees.

He told the Chronicle: “I’ve been a brand ambassador for BetVictor for some time now and, of course, football, racing it’s all been a part of my life…I’m a sport fan really so it’s been a great relationship.”

“I think I have a good following in Asia as well and obviously BetVictor have branched out into Asia in recent times.”

“I like to think we’ve grown together quite nicely and I really enjoy my relationship and of course I’m always doing interviews, predictions, articles and everything else like that, phoning over here so I thought it’s about time I get over here and meet everyone that makes it happen.”

During the Q&A he fielded questions on all aspects of his career from his days as a young Liverpool and England striker, his struggles with injuries as well as his life post-football.

