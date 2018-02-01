Fashion retrospective puts spotlight on local designers

The Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery has this week witnessed the opening of a unique art fashion exhibition celebrating the creative force behind fashion design in Gibraltar.

Rock Fashion Rocks is a retrospective exhibition presenting the development of fashion design and its designers on the Rock. Pioneers like Johnny Pearce and Eddie Viotto.

The exhibition which spans more than 40 years features well known local fashion personalities and fashion designers – Dorcas, Priscilla Sacramento, Jane Langdon, Willa Vasquez, Giorn Henshaw and Tiana Langdon who has just finished the latest collection by John Galliano.

It also highlights the work of young designers, all Runway winners: Paul Perez, Christel Mifsud Victory, Gabriella Sardena and Gail Howard.

