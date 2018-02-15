Dialysis group welcomes organ donations move

The Gibraltar Dialysis Patients and Friends Association has welcomed the announcement made by the Government that the GHA are preparing to make organ donation an option for the people of Gibraltar.

The charity said there has been a global surge for organ transplantation during the past decade due to the increased incidence of vital organ failure and Gibraltar does not escape this fact.

“The unavailability of adequate organs for transplantation to meet the existing demand has resulted in major organ shortage crises,” said a spokesperson for the group.

“As a result, there has been a major increase in the number of patients on transplant waiting lists as well as in the number of patients dying whilst on the waiting list,” they added.

The establishment of a local Organ Donation Scheme has been part of the charities objectives since its inception 25 years ago.

The spokesperson applauded the work carried out by all concerned and said it is “fantastic news that the work that we started with the Dr John Cortes is now a reality.”

The charity spokesperson said it is proud to see that its “calls to both the GHA and the Department of Health in the United Kingdom in respect of Gibraltar residents having access to the UK NHS Blood and Transplant Organ Donor List and now being able to reciprocate with local organ donations to the UK has not fallen on deaf ears.”

Sunil Chandiramani, the President of the Charity stated, “Gibraltar being a caring community, the Charity feels that all Gibraltarians will support the initiative in order to make a difference as one donor can potentially give the gift of life to up to eight other people. This initiative is a step in the right direction for Gibraltar.”

“The Charity would like to wish the Neil Costa and the GHA staff involved in the project all the success in bring the programme to life once it is fully implemented.”

