Customs drugs raid in local flat

HM Customs officers have seized drugs and drug paraphernalia following a raid at a flat in Varyl Begg Estate.

The raid was conducted in the early evening of Friday February 23 as a result of intelligence having been obtained regarding drug dealing within the residence.

Acting on this intelligence, members of the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team (FAST) from HM Customs executed a search warrant at the property.

As a result of this search, a total of approximately 10 grams of Amphetamine and 50 grams of Cannabis resin were seized.

Scales and other drugs paraphernalia were also seized.

Advertisement

“Although the seizure is not of a large quantity, the disruption of the drug dealing establishment is significant,” Customs said in a statement.

The street value of all the drugs found is estimated to be around £500.

A local 57-year old male, who resides in the property, was arrested and has been bailed out while further investigations are carried out.

Advertisement